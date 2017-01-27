 Skip to Content
listen live
Home
previous next
   
Morning Show Blog Mel's Diner Blog Jay-Blogging What In The Web Aisle Seat Ask The Expert Subway Sports Scene

News & Information

Top Stories

More
bostonpizzarequest365x150
radioadvertising365x1502

Blogs & Events

Latest KISS Blogs

Look Who's Getting Their Own Comic..
Jan 27, 2017 | Jason Armstrong
It's not the first time the music world has invaded the comic book universe.  Remember when KISS had...
Read More
Suit For the Homeless
Jan 27, 2017 | Melanie O'Hara
Have you ever been homeless or know of someone who has had to go through something as serious as that?...
Read More
Viper Parents Talk to Kiss Mornings
Jan 27, 2017 | Jen Bailey
This weekend is parents weekend for the Vernon Vipers. Saturday night, moms and dads from far and...
Read More
Watch Dogs On Tour
Jan 27, 2017 | Shawn McCleary
My face breaks out in smiles and legitimate lolz while watching this video. It's such a good idea...
Read More

Upcoming Events