Latest KISS Blogs
Super Bowl Ideas?
3 hours ago | Melanie O'Hara
Are you planning to watch the Super Bowl? Are you going to a friend's place to take in the festivites,...
The Most Delicious Ones
6 hours ago | Shawn McCleary
This was passed down to me from my grandfather - and I've passed it along to my kids. The love of...
Oatmeal Cookies Predict Superbowl Win
6 hours ago | Jen Bailey
I love Superbowl Sunday, and the week leading up to it. Mostly I love hearing about the crazy predictions,...
Weirdest Super Bowl Wagers
22 hours ago | Jason Armstrong
You can place money on a LOT of unusual stuff during the Super Bowl. So if you have a few bucks burning...